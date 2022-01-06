Akurase Mpuntuo foundation organizes health screening and cleanup exercise

Residents thronged in to get themselves checked

On 24th December 2021, Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation organized a health screening and cleanup exercise at Akim Bosovilla in the eastern region of Ghana.

The Foundation collaborated with two nurses in the community's health center and three other nurses who are residents of the community for the exercise.



The exercise began around 4:30 am with a health walk, followed by the cleaning of the entire community, and then the health screening where many types of ailments including but not limited to HIV AIDs, Hepatitis B, Blood Pressure, Malaria were screened.



The exercise was a huge success and saw the participation of lots of residents of the community including the chief and his elders, and residents of nearby communities such as Sukurang and Kwame Addo.



The Foundation benefited from the support of the Akyemansa District Health Directorate for the exercise in terms of the logistics used for the health screening.



The nurses during the health screening gave talks on living healthy lives, sleeping under treated mosquito nets, avoiding stress and cleaning their environments to prevent lots of diseases.

Speaking at the program, the founder of the foundation, Mr Peter Dadzie stressed the need to have a cleaner environment and be healthier to foster sustained growth and development.



With the help of the two popular quotes, ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’ and ‘our health is our wealth’, he urged the participants to take their healths and environments seriously, and treat both as the greatest assets they have.







With the supports of the foundation’s team members and volunteers, the community leaders and some members, both material and financial, the exercise successfully ended at 5 pm.



About Akurase Mpuntuo Foudation

Akurase Mpuntuo is an Akan phrase that literally means ‘development of rural areas’. Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation is a non-profit and non-governmental organization that seeks to empower residents of deprived or underserved communities and improve their livelihoods.



At the heart of our vision is empowerment; to empower residents of deprived and underserved communities and improving their well-being to be able to achieve inclusive and sustainable development in Ghana and beyond.



We collaborate with governments, civil societies, international organizations and interested persons to achieve our missions. Our projects are informed by cutting-edge researches and verifiable data from our R&D department and other notable organizations.