Akwaaba UK earmarks March as Ghana's History Month commemoration

Akwaaba UK, a leading Ghanaian international event company

Source: GNA

Akwaaba UK, a leading Ghanaian international event company, has set aside the month of March to celebrate and promote Ghana's cultural heritage in the diaspora.

The month of March marks Ghana's independence with a series of activities to celebrate its attainment of freedom from the British in 1957.



According to Mr Dennis Tawiah, the Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba Group, the Ghana History Month campaign was primarily to project the country’s rich cultural heritage in the diaspora.



He noted that the essence of the commemoration was to help promote and shed Ghana in the positive limelight to the outside world and also boost tourism in the country.



"The creation of the Ghana history month is to help project Ghana in a positive sense to the outside world as well as indigenes of the country that are in the diaspora.



"Most people in the diaspora seem to forget their roots but with the introduction of the Ghana History month we look to refresh their minds as to where they come from," he said.

He added that his outfit would provide a platform where they would tell people the stories of Ghana, especially its historic events and traditional festivals across the country.



Mr Tawiah further stated that activities for this year's Ghana History Month would kick start on March 5, 2022, with a party at the Revolution Bar in London where the Ghanaian community would converge to enjoy some good local dishes.



He stated that there would also be a musical concert at the Indigo at the O2 Arena with Ghanaian musicians Kidi and Kuami Eugene expected to thrill fans on March 6, 2022.



Other activities included an exhibition of Ghanaian content at the Oval Space London in Bethnal Green on March 11 and at Luxurious Porchester Hall in Bayswater, West London on March 12, 2022.



This year's Ghana History Month is being supported by WorldRemit, DMA Investments, Diaspora Insurance and TropicalSun.