Akwadum public basic schools closed due to floods

Akwadum school compound flooded

All public basic schools in the Akwadum Community in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region have been closed down following the recent downpour.

The Municipal Authorities say they are monitoring the situation and would ensure that it normalizes before the pupils would return to school.



The New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Comfort Asante made this public when she addressed the media on the situation in Koforidua.



According to her, 203 households have collapsed completely in the Municipality while one person has been reported dead at Effiduase.

She said the assembly has mobilized some relief materials which will soon be distributed to the affected victims to lessen their plight.



That aside, she said the Assembly has beefed up provision of five-thousand-liter poly tanks with potable water to the Akwadum Community, while all dug out wells in the town have been chlorinated to make it clean for consumption.



Madam Comfort Asante has therefore appealed to the public, governmental institutions, and NGOs to support the Assembly in marshalling support to the victims.