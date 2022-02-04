Akwasi Osei-Adjei eyes NPP chair

Akwasi Osei-Adjei was a foreign affairs minister under President Kuffuor

Source: Daniel Bampoe, Contributor

The former Minister for Foreign Affairs in the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kuffour Administration, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, is expected to throw his hat into the ring towards the National Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A reliable source within the party has indicated that plans are far advanced for the veteran politician to lead the effort of the party towards winning the 2024 presidential elections.



With the 2024 general elections on the horizon, the NPP is determined to break the dreaded 8-year jinx that has plagued the two dominant political parties in Ghana, the NPP, and NDC, under the 4th Republic.



To avert this predicament, the NPP will need a leader who has a deep understanding of how to unite people towards a common goal.



‘"As a former Foreign Minister, his passion for the art and craft of diplomacy and his extensive experience in proffering creative solutions to complex issues are vital skill sets needed in a party Chairman” the source indicated.



According to the source, Osei-Adjei has developed a broad bench of support across the party. This speaks to his social acumen and sincerity; skills necessary to garner the support of party members and delegate responsibilities towards winning the 2024 presidential elections.

Osei-Adjei has on multiple occasions underscored the importance of inclusion and listening to the voice of the grassroots supporters as they serve as the eyes and ears of the



party.



“It is pertinent that the party presents a united front to win the next elections. Every party member has a vital role to play to ensure this victory. The success or otherwise of this project is the responsibility of every party member".



"The NPP is focused on building the nation; however nation-building takes time. The mission is to leverage the trust reposed in the Akufo-Addo led administration by Ghanaians to secure another term for the NPP to continue the nation-building exercise” Hon. Osei-Adjei is reported to have said.



The source added that Osei-Adjei always says, “ A society progresses when elderly men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit.” The Akufo - Addo administration has sown the seeds for a better Ghana by introducing relevant policies and programs such as the Free SHS policy. The dividend from this great investment in education will be better appreciated.10-15 years down the line. “There are several initiatives that this government has introduced which I believe if not continued will be detrimental to the progress of the country”.

In 1997, Osei-Adjei served as NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti Region; running for three consecutive terms in office.



From 2001 to 2003, Osei-Adjei was Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry. In April 2003, Osei-Adjei joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Deputy Minister until he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2007.



Osei-Adjei, a well-known party institutionalist, has served on multiple committees, both International and on the continent, to resolve several conflicts and author transformational policies during his time as Foreign Minister.



He succeeded President Akufo-Addo as Foreign Affairs Minister under the Kufour administration.



Akwasi Osei Adjei has served on different portfolios within the NPP government, with his current position as the deputy CEO of Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Authority.