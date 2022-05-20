Akwatia: Aggrieved NPP loyalists reject ‘John Boadu imposed’ executives

John Boadu is General Secretary for the NPP

Some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party in Akwatia constituency of the Eastern Region, say their executives do not have have what it takes to lead the party.

At a press conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022, they accused the General Secretary, John Boadu and the Constituency Chairman Alhaji Baba Yakubu of scheming to impose the old party executives on them as their new leaders.



Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved members, Fred Nana Yaw Baah said “we wish to state without fear that we do not recognize the continuity of these executives, as far as we are concerned, there are no constituency executives in Akwatia.”



According to him, members are waiting for the Party to lift the ban to pave way for polling station elections, election of electoral area coordinators and then constituency executives.



In his view, other people have served the party and think they can progress



to serve in higher positions thus, the old executives should sit aside.

Explaining what has led to this decision, Mr. Baah intimated that “the party is being destroyed gradually by the same people we have entrusted to grow it and if we do not wake up to resist the destroyers, the youth of our party will have no NPP to be proud of.”



He disclosed that they anticipated fresh elections which he believes would offer an excellent opportunity to reorganize the party through internal party democracy but that dream was short-lived.



“However, we received news from the national executive committee that Akwatia and some seven (7) other constituencies are suspended from all polling to constituency elections through a press conference held by the General Secretary, John Boadu on January 28, 2022.”



“Even though we did not know exactly why, we embraced the news with hope … Unfortunately, it was a beginning of an attempt by some few people to crumple the party and put it in their armpit.”



He narrated that the constituency was ‘sharply’ divided when they were informed of the decision to maintain the old polling station album without election.

Mr. Baah continued that the constituency Chairman Alhaji Baba Yakubu made changes to the album, replacing people with frivolous reasons and subsequently said it is John Boadu who gave him the authority to disregard the directive of the NEC and to go ahead and compile his own album.”



They bemoaned that a petition to the Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Support Committee of the party headed by Cecilia Dapaah did not yield results.



The Akwatia NPP therefore has given a month ultimatum to the constituency executives, the regional executives and the national executives to undo all the wrongs perpetuated on them or face their wrath.



“We will also as party members, constituent our own album, elect our own area coordinators and constituency executive and when it’s time to choose a parliamentary candidate, we will elect our parliamentary for the 2024 election.



"If our leaders can be greedy and lawless, they should note, we can be more lawless”, they threatened.