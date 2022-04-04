Akwatia NPP members petition party over polling station elections

An aggrieved NPP member speaking to the media

Some aggrieved members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region have thronged the party’s headquarters in Accra to demand the annulment of the polling station and Electoral area coordinators’ elections.

The disgruntled members have petitioned national executives over alleged breaches in the conduct of the said elections.



According to the members, no official elections have been conducted in the constituencies, although new executives have been elected.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters, the members of the party from Akwatia, said the party’s objective to break the 8 may not be achieved if internal wrangling persists. They noted that the constituency election committee wants to empower the electoral coordinators to determine who becomes a polling station executive in the newly-created polling stations.



Some aggrieved constituency and polling station executives in an interview expressed worry over the alleged irregularities that have characterized the party’s elections. One of them feared that the situation portended a disaster in the waiting for the ruling party in the constituency as members who sacrificed for the party in its formative years were being sidelined.



“From what we’re seeing in Akwatia, if we don’t take care, the constituency will fall for the NDC,” said the aggrieved member who lamented the apparent neglect of the individuals who assisted the party from its early years.



“Those of us who laboured for the party since 1991 with our blood and strength…but today, some people are taking over the party and not ready to listen to anybody.”

He called on the national chairman, Freddie Blay and the General Secretary, John Boadu, to right the current wrongs ongoing in the Akwatia constituency, fearing that the party may lose its appeal in Akwatia.



Another who was not pleased with the lack of an even playing field for all fumed that there were machinations to unduly prevent interested candidates from contesting, adding that a level playing field must be ensured for all interested in contesting for various executive positions.



“All executives were duly elected so if their time is up, everyone should be allowed to contest…if you win, you win, if you lose, you lose,” he said.



Another angry member recalled how similar divisions in the party in the 2020 elections led to a ‘skirt and blouse’ voting which resulted in the party losing its parliamentary seat to the NDC.



He accused the party’s constituency chairman and organizer for engaging in deceit and misinforming the party faithful that there would be no elections as only current executives would be maintained for their respective positions. “A party that lost an election under your leadership, how then can you say today that we’re maintaining you?” he quizzed.