Akyem Asene Sawmill burnt to ashes

Diamond City Sawmill site after fire

• Diamond City sawmill destroyed by fire

• Items worth thousands of cedis burnt to ashes



• Police commences investigations into cause of fire



A sawmill at Akyem Asene in the Eastern region has been destroyed by fire on Wednesday dawn.



Even though the cause of the fire is unknown, wood and equipment worth thousands were destroyed by fire at Diamond City Sawmill.

The owner of Diamond City Sawmill, Kwaku Owusu, alias Kwaku Azar, suspects arson.



Kwaku Azar told Starrnews that about a week ago a man stormed his sawmill claiming ownership of the land and threatened him to relocate for the area to be used to construct a fuel station.



Meanwhile, the Akyem Asene Police department have commenced investigations into the incident.