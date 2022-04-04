0
Akyem Hemang: Man kills grandparents after second attempt

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

A 21-year-old suspect, Moses Appiah, has allegedly killed his grandparents at Akyem Hemang in the Eastern Region.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the incident and said the victims were aged 75 and 80.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect attacked the grandparents with a fufu pounding pestle and a metal hammer on Saturday, April 2.

Deep cuts were inflicted on the victims’ left eye and chest.

The victims were taken to the Hawa Memorial Hospital at Oseim and declared dead by the medical doctor in charge.

The bodies of the two aged victims would be processed to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy, the police said.

The suspect, Appiah Moses, has been arrested by community members and handed over to the police by the Akyem Hemang chief

He is in police custody awaiting investigation and appropriate charge before he is arraigned for court processes.

Neighbours said the suspect had early on attacked his grandparents before the second attempt, resulting in their death.

