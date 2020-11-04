Akyem Tafo Traditional Council calls for swift investigations into flogging of students

Queenmother of Akyem Tafo, Nana Aframoa Fri I

The Akyem Tafo Traditional Council led by the Queen-mother and the Bretuohene Nana Afrakoma Fri I and Barffuor Ofori Odiatuo Acheampong respectively have visited W.B.M Zion Senior High School over the flogging of some two students which has sparked anger in the Community.

Two students were lashed mercilessly by the Senior House Master identified as Mr. Dagar resulting in severe injuries of one of the students, Patrick Frimpong a form two General Arts student.



The incident occurred on Thursday, October 29,2020, around 10:00 pm but the video about the incident leaked on Saturday sparking anger and attracting widespread condemnation.



According to one of the victims, the housemaster accused them of mocking him.



After the act, the housemaster reportedly sacked the two students from the boarding house that night.



The school has set up a committee to investigate the incident while GES is doing the same.

The youth in the community were threatening to attack the Senior House Master who committed the action alleging that several complaints are made against him for maltreating students in boarding house.



Speaking to Kasapa News on Tuesday after a visit to the School, the Queen-mother of Akyem Tafo Nana Aframoa Fri I, condemned the action of the teacher.



She urged the school to speed up its internal investigation, make the report and recommendations public.



The Queen-mother, however, advised the parents of the victims to be patient while urging all stakeholders to help instill discipline into the children without necessarily subjecting them to corporal punishment.



The Akwamu and Bretuohene of Akyem Tafo Baffuor Odiatuo Ofori Acheampong said the youth have been urged to remain calm.

He however said the teacher in question must be punished according to GES disciplinary code.



He said the W.B.M Zion Senior High School is facing lots of infrastructural challenges such as lack of staff bungalows resulting in pressure on the house master who is taking care of over 500 male boarding students.



Baffuor Odiatuo Ofori Acheampong said the headmaster has been forced to give out his bungalow two teachers on campus to take care of both male and female boarding students due to lack of accommodation making supervision an arduous task for the teachers.



He said the Traditional Council will begin to pile pressure on the government after the election to come to the aid of the school with infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning.