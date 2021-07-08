Akyemansa DCE causes arrest of two galamseyers for trying to bribe him

The two are expected to be arraigned before court soon for prosecution

The District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, Paul Asamoah, DCE for Akyemansa district on Wednesday caused the arrest of two illegal miners who tried to compromise him.

He recently embarked on ‘operation burn all chanfans’ on river bodies in the Akyemansa district which yielded positive result in the first phase of the operation.



These illegal miners feel threatened about the operations and had incessantly tried all possible means to compromise the operation but to no avail.



In their fearless and relentless quest to continue with the illicit mining act of depleting the water bodies, the illegal miners then arranged a meeting with the DCE to compromise him.

When DCE picked intelligence about their moves, he arranged standby security and agreed to meet them at his office where the bribe givers came with two thousand five hundred cedis (2,500) and they were immediately arrested by the police command.



They are expected to be arraigned before court soon for prosecution.