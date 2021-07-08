Akyemansa DCE orders arrest of two galamseyers for trying to bribe him

The illegal miners will soon be arraigned before court for prosecution

Source: Peace FM

Hon. Paul Asamoah, DCE for Akyemansa district yesterday caused the arrest of two illegal miners who tried to compromise him.

The honourable DCE recently embarked on 'operation burn all chanfans' on river bodies in the Akyemansa district which yielded positive results in the first phase of the operation to stop illegal mining in the country.



These illegal miners feel threatened about the operations and had incessantly tried all possible means to compromise the operation but to no avail.

In their fearless and relentless quest to continue with the illicit mining act of depleting the water bodies, the illegal miners then arranged a meeting with the DCE to compromise him.



When DCE picked intelligence about their moves arranged a standby security and agreed to meet them at his office where the bribe givers came with two thousand five hundred cedis (GHC 2,500) and they were immediately arrested by the police command. They will soon be arraigned before court for prosecution.