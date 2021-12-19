Alajo-North assemblyman urges parents to invest in children's’ education

The assemblyman for the Alajo-North Electoral Area, Ibrahim Halidu

Source: Felix Engsalige Nyaaba, Contributor

Parents in and around the Alajo North Electoral Area of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly have been urged to invest in the future of their children by giving them sound education.

The assemblyman for the area, Hon Ibrahim Halidu, gave the advice during the graduation and speech and prize-giving ceremony of God’s Love Abounds school in Accra, Accra, on Thursday, December 16, 2021.



Addressing the parents, Halidu noted in his speech that in spite of the challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the school was able to weather the storm, largely in part due to the unwavering commitment of both the school authorities and the parents to the educational success of the students.



Commending the parents for reposing confidence in the school, the local assembly lawmaker said: “education is the best legacy and inheritance we can give to our children. It should be a joint effort of the society to give adequate education to our children. Quality and good education enhance the overall development of a child and the nation as a whole."



“Parents and guardians should pay adequate attention and monitoring to their wards. They should visit the schools of their children, there should be much collaboration between teachers and parents for feedback on children’s performance, and on another hand, the government should provide the needed infrastructure including teaching and learning materials as well as provide the best working conditions so that all of us as a whole will give the leaders of tomorrow the best legacy,” he added.



The assemblyman also urged the pupils in the area to shun negativity and take their education serious for as he noted, it is the only way by which they could excel to the highest level.

“And to you pupils the only thing that can drive your life to the greatest achievement is your education, your history shall be written by you, and the best way you can achieve this is to take everything your teachers teach you very seriously, respect and obey their instructions,” Hon Halidu said.



He also commended the school management for their hard work to maintain discipline and a high standard of teaching and assured them that he would lobby the Assembly to bring the needed development in the area which would stand the best of time to promote quality education.



Read full speech below.



SPEECH ON THE THEME, “EDUCATION, THE BEST LEGACY” DELIVERED BY IBRAHIM HALIDU (HON), THE ASSEMBLY MEMBER FOR ALAJO NORTH ELECTORAL AREA AS THE GUEST SPEAKER FOR THE 4TH GRADUATION OF GOD’S LOVE ABOUNDS SCHOOL ON THURSDAY 16TH DECEMBER, 2021.



Mr Chairman, the school headmaster, teaching and non-teaching staff, the P.T.A and School Management Committee (SMC), parents present, pupils and students of GOD’S LOVE ABOUNDS SCHOOL, invited guests, ladies and gentlemen, it’s a great honor to be with you today, not as the Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly but as the Special Guest Speaker for this wonderful ceremony which is the 4th annual graduation of this noble school.

Before I proceed, I must say that the Theme for this occasion “Education, The best legacy”. Couldn’t have been more appropriate than this.



To teachers, parents and students present, why do we say education is the best legacy? This is a question we all need to find it answers. As educationists and professors had given it a clear definition, Education is a process of acquiring knowledge and skills that leads to an improvement in the qualities of the life of an individual, as well as his or her social conditions, it also enhances the transfer of knowledge, skills, norms, morals, values and beliefs from an experienced individual to a learner.



This reminds us that each and every one of us here is a teacher because we all have a role to play in nurturing our children, it’s the reason most educationists say; the first learning place of the child is the home. But obviously, not all of us here can be teachers, because it takes an experienced person to inculcate knowledge, skills, and instil discipline into more than 30 children from a different background in one classroom, let’s give a hand of applaud to our teachers for doing such a great job.



Over the years, there have been numerous debates and arguments on the best legacy children can inherit from their parents and society at large, it has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Education is the uncontested winner. It is the best legacy parents can give to their children and the primary legacy a nation can give to its citizens. It is true that legacies like money, buildings, and other properties can be inherited by children from their parents, but all these things can be taken away from the children after the death of their parents, the only thing that cannot be taken away is the education given to the children.



Nonetheless, education had created awareness, opportunities and refined us, it has taught, empowered, and exposed children to various ways of life and doing things, it has improved our qualities of life and affected the total way of our lives, we can deduce this from our way of dressing, nutrition, handling of money and businesses, and even how we talk.

Education had taught us how to socialize with people in the society in which we live, through education the child is filled up with discipline, morals, and religious values, all these can be achieved through learning which starts from the home, the environment, the school, and the religious houses, a very good example is the practice of Sunday school practised by some Churches, and it is as the result of socialization that we see a Northerner living in the land of Ga with all other people in harmony. Thanks to education.



Again, Education broadens the scope of knowledge; it brings about learning, sharpens the brain, and opens the eyes of the individual to new developments and inventions. It changes the way we think and brings about critical reasoning and enlightenment, it is the reason educated people in our society are not expected to talk anyhow, through careful analysis, education had taught us what to believe and what not to, education had taken us from the era of darkness to the era of enlightenment, today we are in the era of technology and innovations.



Moreover, we can never talk about the legacies of education without talking about the employment opportunities it provides, education had served as a means of livelihood, it is the tool that takes the cripple and the lame from the street to the office, and away from begging. It helps the individual to be independent with respect from society, education puts us in the path of a good job instead of roaming about, which leads to various forms of social vices such as theft, armed robbery, alcoholism, kidnapping, among others.



In conclusion, education is the best legacy and inheritance we can give to our children. It should be a joint effort of the society to give adequate education to our children. Quality and good education enhance the overall development of a child and the nation as a whole. Parents and guardians should pay adequate attention and monitoring to their wards. They should visit the schools of their children, there should be much collaboration between teachers and parents for feedback on children’s performance, and on another hand, the government should provide good infrastructures, teaching and learning materials, good working conditions so that all of us as a whole will give the leaders of tomorrow the best legacy.



And to you pupils and students, the only thing that can drive your life to the greatest achievement is your education, your history shall be written by you, and the best way can achieve this is to take everything your teachers teach you very seriously, respect and obey their instructions.

Permit me to end my speech with these famous quotes from the first black president of South Africa, of beloved memory, Nelson Madiba Mandela, I quote and he said, “Young people must take it upon themselves to ensure that they receive the highest education possible so that they can represent us well in future as future leaders”. I quote again, and he said, “Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world”.



Let’s all do our possible best to change the world in which we live with the education we have acquired.