Alajo deaths: It is unlawful for families to foot autopsy bills – Francis-Xavier Sosu

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina

Human Rights Lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu say it is unlawful for families of two children found dead in broken-down car to foot the autopsy bills.

The lawyer questioned why a private citizen is being asked to pay for investigation of a homicide.



The two children, who are between three and four years old, were found dead in the passenger seat of a broken-down Mercedes Benz vehicle at Alajo.



Speaking in a Citi News interview monitored by angelonline.com.gh, he said that “it is completely unlawful. So, I think that asking them to pay really for me amounts to dereliction of duty by the state towards the individual.”



He noted that when a crime is committed it is the state that is imbued with the responsibility to investigate the crime.

Meanwhile, the families of the two children who were found dead in a broken-down vehicle are seeking government’s help to pay for the autopsy conducted.



According to Yaw Asiedu, an uncle of one of the deceased children, the family cannot bear the cost of autopsy being conducted.



“We need government of Ghana to help us because it is a national interest [issue]. So, we will just go and borrow money from someone so that the autopsy can go. This is something serious …So they should come to our aid and not just leave us like that. I am pleading with everybody… to come to our aid because I am crying over here,” Mr. Asiedu pleaded.