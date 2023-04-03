Alan, Bawumia ‘celebrate’ Palm Sunday together

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, appear to have celebrated the 2023 Palm Sunday together.
The two leading contenders of the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party can be seen in a picture shared by Alan Kyerematen, on Twitter, exchanging pleasantries at the Calvary Methodist Church at Asokwa, a suburb of the Ashanti Region.
Alan indicated that the church service, apart from marking the Palm Sunday, was also to mark the 5th anniversary of the death of the late lawyer Akenten Appiah Menka, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
“Yesterday, I celebrated Palm Sunday with the Calvary Methodist Church, Asokwa. It was also the 5th anniversary of the late Akenten Appiah-Menka, a founding member of NPP,” parts of Alan’s tweet which was shared on Monday, April 3, 2023 read.
Alan also indicated that he visited Kumawu, to commiserate with the family of the late Member of Parliament for the area, Philip Basoah.
View a picture of Alan and Bawumia plus more pictures of Alan’s activities below:
Yesterday, I celebrated Palm Sunday with the Calvary Methodist Church, Asokwa . It was also the 5th anniversary of the late Akenten Appiah-Menka, a founding member of NPP.
After, I visited the Chief and Queenmother of Kumawu, and commiserated with the family of the late MP. pic.twitter.com/NByj6T18ya— Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) April 3, 2023
Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:
IB/DA
- ‘This isn’t a do or die affair’ – Anyidoho reacts to video of Duffuor being mobbed in the Volta Region
- You can't intimidate us - Yamin slams IGP over invitation of NDC executives who campaigned in military uniform
- I believe Rawlings died with the NDC party like Nkrumah did with CPP - Allotey Jacobs
- NDC presidential primaries: Ernest Kobeah drops out – Report
- NDC Prez Primaries: Mahama vetted, pledges to work with other candidates if elected
- Read all related articles