Alan-Bawumia ticket can never save NPP from 2024 defeat - Prof Nana Ama Browne

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse is of the view that a John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Mahamudu Bawumia ticket would make any significant change in the fact the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is opposition bound

The Senior Lecturer of the University of Ghana Physics Department indicated that the NPP’s plans to pair Alan and Bawumia in 2024 can never save the party from shameful defeat in the general elections.



A former Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Nana Akomea, has asked the party to halt its planned presidential primaries and convince Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen to run together in the 2024 presidential election.



The two are expected to contest against each other for the first time in a keen contest. Although this will be the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia’s first attempt, Mr. Kyerematen, the current Trade, and Industry Minister, has contested against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thrice before he was elected President in 2016.



Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV hosted by Osei Kwadwo and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse explained that Ghanaians are fed up with President Akufo-Addo’s government and nothing will save NPP from losing the 2024 general elections.



According to her “There are a lot of surveys which have been conducted and everything clearly shows that NDC is winning the 2024.

“I listened to the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Joseph Yammin and he said NPP should be allowed to bring 2 flagbearers like Alan Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia to contest John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections still NDC is winning the elections with John Mahama numerous achievements. I know for sure that NDC has won the elections already” Professor Nana Ama explained.



“John Dramani Mahama’s achievements are unmatched and his style of leadership is what Ghanaians need to develop this country. Alan Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia ticket can never scare NDC because John Dramani Mahama is more popular and has what it takes to lead Ghana than Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia” she emphasized.



“Ghanaians have now realized that John Dramani Mahama was a visionary leader who was eager to transform Ghana’s economy but they were deceived by NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo slogan promises”, she observed.



