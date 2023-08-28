Alan Cash will emerge candidate for the NPP after November 4 – Adorye

Member of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen Hopeson Adorye

A member of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen, Hopeson Adorye has maintained that the former Trade and Industry Minister will emerge as the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He says the outcome of the super delegates conference, which saw Alan Kyerematen secure the third slot, will have no reflection on the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.



He explained that the super delegates conference saw less than 1,000 delegates participate in the election, but the main primary will have over 200,000 delegates.



He said the grass-roots supporters know who they want, and after the November 4 process, Alan will emerge as the winner.

Hopeson Adorye said five candidates were needed to qualify for the November 4, 2023, process, and Alan Kyerematen is part of the five, so he would not be disappointed.



"Go down and do your own research. This election for November 4 is like a pyramid. The upper class is at the top, and when you go to the polling station, they are at the bottom. Over 208,000 are going to decide, and you compare that to the 900 delegates at the super delegates conference?”



He stressed that Alan Kyerematen will emerge as the winner considering the strategy they have in place.