Alan Kyeremanten’s victory for NPP in 2024 will be mega - Nana Boakye

Immediate past Chairman of the Tema West Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has indicated that the election of Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, as the next Flagbearer of the NPP is a foregone conclusion. In a write-up, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, foretells that Alan Kyeremanten is Ghana’s incoming President who will breeze into Jubilee House on the wings of a landslide victory in the national elections in 2024.

“The signs are there, Alan Kyeremanten will be Ghana’s next president and the victory that will bring him into office will be mega; I’m talking about a huge landslide,” Nana Boakye wrote.



His prediction comes as the NPP finds itself in position now to start groundwork towards its Presidential primary following successful polling stations, Constituency, and Regional and National Executives elections.



And in the upcoming contest for the 2024 presidential ticket, Mr. Kyeremanten is seen to be rival with Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia even though several names have come up as potential contestants.



“From where I sit, Alan Kyeremanten’s victory will be bigger than the second victory of President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections; he will win by more than a 500,000 votes margin in 2024,” Nana Boakye further predicted.

The man who was said to have been sabotaged in his re-election bid for the Tema West Constituency Chairmanship of the NPP because of his open campaign for Alan Kyeremanten called for a clean campaign and “a spirit of acceptance when Alan Kyeremanten wins the upcoming primary.



"The results from the just ended national executives elections foretell Alan’s upcoming victory.



"Not only that, the voices of the thoroughbred elders of our party all point to a groundswell of fate. it is also clear that the grassroots are ready for the change. What I beg of the leaders of our party is that, when the time comes to make way for the people’s choice, it be done without acrimony,” Nana Boakye wrote.



In addition to Alan Kyeremanten and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other persons whose names have come up for the 2024 presidential ticket are former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, Agric Minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and former Railway's Minister, Joe Ghartey.