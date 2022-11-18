5
Menu
News

Alan Kyerematen can never beat Bawumia in Ashanti Region - NPP’s Obiri Boahen

Boahen, Alan Cash Bawumia Obiri Boahen, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: hotfmghana.com

Former Minister of State, Nana Obiri Boahen has stated that there is no way Alan Kyerematen can beat Vice President Bawumia in the Ashanti Region in the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) flagbearership election.

There have been many talks about who leads the NPP in the next election.

Familiar names like Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen have all sprung up.

Some names also tipped to run for the NPP flagbearership position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure ends include MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

Apart from Alan Kyeremanten and Dr. Bawumia, It has become obvious that some of the aspirants are only in the race to swell the number of aspirants so that they can also boast of having been candidates.

A current opinion poll about the NPP’s presidential primary projects Alan Kyerematen to easily win in the Ashanti Region. But speaking in an interview on Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Dwene Ho Biom” political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu, Nana Obiri Boahen stated without mincing words that Alan Kyeremanten can never defeat Dr. Bawumia in the Ashanti Region.

“Alan Kyeremanten can never beat Bawumia in the Ashanti Region. I’m quoting William Shakespeare: No man born of a woman can beat Bawumia in the Ashanti Region.”

He, however, added that, even though he respects Alan Kyeremanten impetuously, no member of the NPP can ever beat Bawumia in the presidential race.

The outspoken NPP stalwart discredited the research by indicating that, "We were all here when Ade Coker was projected to win the NDC National Chairmanship race? Did he win? no! Mahama was also in the 2020 elections and was projected to win but he lost… so no one should take these researches and opinion polls seriously.”

Below is the interview

Source: hotfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured