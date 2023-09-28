Alan Kyerematen can’t win the presidency as an independent candidate – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Leading member of the NPP, Dr Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

One of the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed scepticism about Alan Kyerematen's chances of winning the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

He asserted that Kyerematen could not become president if he contested as an independent candidate.



This comes after the former trade minister broke away from the New Patriotic Party to run an apolitical movement and contest in the general elections come 2024.



In a reaction to this development in a myjoyonline.com report, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that Alan Kyerematen's quest for the presidency as an independent candidate was unlikely to succeed.



He expressed disbelief about whether the Ghanaian youth actually supports the vision and the movement established by Kyerematen.



“No, no, and no again. What even interested me was the fact that he was calling on the youth of Ghana. He says the movement belongs to the youth. Now, if you have the minds of the youth, they would have seen it long ago,” he quoted to have said.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe further pointed out that Kyerematen's silence on issues affecting youth contradicted his claim of championing youth causes.

He questioned why Alan Kyerematen had not spoken out on matters like recent attacks on some of the protestors during the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest.



“Even when the youth was attacked recently, did he come out to say anything, no? When Barker-Vormawor was attacked and put in prison, he was a cabinet minister, what did he say about it,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe quizzes.



Regarding the NPP's performance, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe criticised the party for its handling of the country's economic challenges.



He suggested that the NPP had deployed communicators to defend the government's actions which he believes were wrong.



“Our party was not like this and as I speak now, all the senior people in the party, the elderly people in the party are mute. I know what is happening that we have aligned Akufo-Addo to One District One Factory as his own personal property, how. The motto of the party is Development in Freedom, without freedom, there’s no NPP,” he stressed.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NW/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



