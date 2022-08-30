Alan Kyerematen has already won Ashanti Region in NPP race - Nana Boakye

Dennis Amfo-Sefah is the immediate past Chairman of the Tema West branch of NPP

Immediate past Chairman of the Tema West branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has interpreted the massive turnout during the ‘Aduro Woso’ health walk in Kumasi as a winsome permutation in favour of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

In a write-up on social media which partly commented on the controversial health walk, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said in spite of the controversy surrounding it, the walk showed that Alan Kyerematen has already won the Ashanti Region.



“It is hard to ignore the fact that the health walk had been organized without Alan Kyerematen even knowing about it. People out of their own volition came out in their thousands to show unsolicited support for him. For me, this tells clearly that Ashanti Region has already fallen for Alan,” Nana Boakye wrote.



He added that the sign from the Ashanti Region is also, “a cue for the rest of the regions because in NPP, when Asanteman speaks, it is the voice of direction for the party.”



The ‘Aduro Woso” (it is your turn) health walk in Kumasi was like a social uprising by the people of the Ashanti Region, which is the stronghold of the ruling party, on behalf of Mr. Kyerematen.



Without anybody expecting it, the health walk had happened suddenly so that even the national leadership of the party had been taken by surprise.

Later the national leadership would try an eleventh-hour attempt to get organizers to back down but the organizers ignored the party leadership and went ahead with the walk.



The development has since been a sobering shock to the camp of Vice President Bawumia who is seen as Alan’s rival in the matter of who becomes the next flagbearer of the NPP for 2024.



“As the Ashanti Region has made its intention clear, it is easy to foresee Bono, Ahafo, Western and other regions whipping into line behind Ashanti,” Nana Boakye wrote.



According to him, regions that Dr. Bawumia stands some chance of winning are likely to be Northern and Eastern.



“Greater Accra could easily be a split while Central will vote massively for their own son, Alan Kyerematen whose maternal side is Fante,” Nana Boakye added.