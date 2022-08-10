Alan Kyerematen is NDC’s secret nightmare - Nana Boakye

Alan Kyerematen

Immediate past Chairman of the Tema West branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Amfo Sefah, has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is secretly praying that the NPP does not elect Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten as the party’s next flagbearer.

In a write-up confirming the well-known fact that the NDC is praying for the NPP to elect Vice President Bawumia as the new flagbearer, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, explains the NDC’s desire for a Bawumia candidature is because Bawumia is seen as a soft target.



“That is their prayer; to have Dr. Bawumia elected as the 2024 flagbearer. I have many friends in the NDC and they tell me all the time that they are eagerly looking forward to electing Vice President Bawumia to be our next flagbearer so that they can have an easy run in 2024,” Nana Boakye wrote.



He added that the same friends however become apprehensive when they speak about an Alan candidature.



“They always say if Alan Kyerematen becomes flagbearer, it will be tricky for the NDC to craft a disarming campaign message.”



As the NPP builds up toward electing its next flagbearer for the 2024 election, two names, out of about six, stand out – Vice President Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.



Already, there are a number of polls suggesting that the NDC will win the 2024 elections, including one by the Economist Intelligence Unity (EIU).

However, as Nana Boakye points out all of those polls predicting an NDC win do so on the supposition that Dr. Bawumia will be the NPP flagbearer.



“This is why the NDC is praying hard for Dr. Bawumia to become the next flagbearer – they know that as predicted by the polls, including the one by EIU, a Bawumia candidate will be easier to handle.”



He adds that, “however, the NDC see an Alan Kyeremanten candidature as tricky because no poll has predicted that Alan will be easy to beat by any NDC candidate.”



Nana Boakye also adds that the NDC’s apprehension is due to the fact that the opposition party has already been rehearsing the campaign rhetoric that they will use against Vice President Bawumia.



“NDC’s major campaign will be that Bawumia as head of the Economic Management Team collapsed the economy and blamed it on COVID-19.



But they know they cannot use such rhetoric against Mr. Alan Kyerematen because he was not the head of the economic management team, hence their prayer that Alan should not become flagbearer,” he wrote.