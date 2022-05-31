Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s strategic future - Amfo-Sefah

Alan Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister

Immediate past Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has said that Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, is the NPP’s best step forward into the future.

Consequently, in an interview in Tema over the weekend, he called on the rest of the party to take a clear step toward that future by electing Mr. Kyerematen as the NPP’s next flagbearer.



“Politics is a game of strategy and as things stand right now, the next best strategic step available for the NPP is to elect Alan Kyerematen as the party’s next leader,” he said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a funeral for a deceased NPP activist, Mohammed Oti Offeh at Tema Community 2.



Explaining, he points out that Mr. Kyerematen is the one man within the NPP crop of leaders who appeal to Ghanaians the most, including people even in the NDC.



“The national tracking poll by Global InfoAnalytics from the 16 regions of Ghana has shown clearly that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is preferred to Dr. Bawumia.



In addition to strategy, politics is also a game of numbers. Alan has more support within and without the NPP and so there is no room for doubt that he is our best foot forward,” Mr. Amfo Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye said.

According to the poll, Alan Kyerematen enjoys 36 percent of support within the NPP compared to Dr. Bawumia’s 33 percent. Outside of the NPP, 0% of members and supporters prefer Bawumia while some 9% preferred Alan Kyerematen.



The poll saw the Trades and Industry Minister sweep all regions except the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East regions.



Analysts have also said that tribally, Alan Kyerematen would be the NPP’s best choice to prevent an implosion after President Akufo-Addo, an Akyem has led the NPP for some 16 years.



Mr. Kyerematen is an Ashanti meaning he comes from the most important stronghold for the NPP, hence the analyses.



According to Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the argument that a Bawumia flagbearership is needed to dispel the idea that the NPP is an Akan-centric party is a lame one by every stretch of the imagination.

“The question is, what are we interested in, tribal image or victory? If we elect a Northerner for tribalism's sake and we lose, will that be an intelligent decision? Besides, if we say we are tribally speaking, will it be intelligent to let our stronghold be denied leadership of our party for somebody from a place which is the stronghold of our opponents to lead us? Who should sacrifice for who to enjoy?”



Mr. Amfo-Sefah added further, “even in the same question of tribal representation, those making that argument should know that if we elect Alan Kyerematen too, we will be fighting a good fight there because Alan is also half a Fante. Today, the NDC boasts that Fantes are the most presidential tribe in Ghana because they have produced one Fante President and three Fante Vice presidents. Can we say the same to the Fantes who voted for us massively in the two previous elections? No; but if we elect Alan, we can also change that narrative,” Nana Boakye said.



He urged the party to dump those tribal arguments and “make that strategic move that will save our party’s future.”