Alan Kyerematen is a dynamic minister - Akufo-Addo

Alan Kyerematen

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described his Trade and Industry Minister, Hon John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as a dynamic Minister on his Central Regional tour.

Assuring citizens of how soon the Komenda sugar factory shall commence operations on Eagle FM in Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo said, "Alan Kyerematen is a dynamic minister; he is working to get Komenda sugar factory running by the first quarter of 2022."



Alan Kyerematen has been with the president since he started his tour across the 16 regions. The President kept referring to the Alan Kyerematen led 1D1F projects as the work done by his minister to solve the prevailing unemployment problems facing the country.



The government says Alan Kyerematen has supervised the establishment of about 200 factories across the country under their flagship 1D1F programme.



Meanwhile, at the ongoing Volta Regional conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held at the Ho Technical University, the regional chairman, Woanya Makafui has expressed gratitude to Alan Kyerematen, for donating 1000 bags of cement and 20,000 cash to the regional office.

Alan also donated an additional 10,000 Cedis to the region for the conference. The audience were very ecstatic at the mention of Alan Kyerematen.



The Trade and Industry Minister who has not yet announced his interest in the upcoming presidential primaries of the incumbent party has been marked by many party members as the favourite candidate for the 2024 presidential election.



Hon Boniface Abubakari, former Member of Parliament (MP) of Madina is one party functionary who is briskly leading an organic campaign for Mr Kyerematen.



Other leading campaigners are former NPP General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow and Issahaku Kotomah.