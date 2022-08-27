Alan Kyerematen is leaving a fine legacy in the SMEs Sector - Nana Boakye

Alan Kyerematen

The immediate past Chairman for the Tema West Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has praised Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen for what he describes as an outstanding legacy he is leaving in the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises sector.

In a post on social media, Mr. Amfo-Sefah who is popularly called Nana Boakye, points out that the sector Minister is implementing very innovative programs that are impacting companies.



“Example is the SMEs Development Programme under which SMEs are getting serious assistance to expand and thus create more room for employment of the teeming youth in our country,” Nana Boakye said.



He added that, “such useful innovative programs clearly communicate the fact that Alan Kyerematen has the resourcefulness to lead no matter where he finds himself, be it a Ministry or the presidency.”



Nana Boakye’s take is coming in the wake of the upscaling of Nickseth Block Factory which received support from Alan Kyeremanten’s Ministry, Trade.



Located on the Appolonia industrial park, Oyibi, Nickseth is a hundred percent Ghanaian-owned block factory that got direct assistance from the Ministry’s SMEs Development program.

As part of its upscale, the factory has improved its factory and office spaces and increased production through the deployment of ultramodern technologies and componentry.



Mr. Kyeremanten has since touted the Nickseth block factory as one of the many success stories of his Ministry.



“I am delighted to share the progress of Nickseth Block Factory Limited. Nickseth is a Ghanaian-owned block manufacturing company at Appolonia Industrial Park, Oyibi & one of the success stories of the government Small & Medium Enterprises (#SME) Development programme,” he had tweeted.



According to Nana Boakye, Alan Kyerematen, through success stories like Nickseth is also selling the good works of the NPP at a time that difficulties are in the system.



“Amidst the gloom of the current global difficulties and the impact it could have on our political fortunes, Alan Kyerematen is providing a spark of hope by the brightness from his corner,” he said calling on the NPP, “to take proper notice of the good effort by Alan.”