Alan Kyerematen mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has joined world leaders to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

In a Facebook post dated September 8, the minister eulogized the longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom as someone who “presided with a great sense of duty and dignity” in her administration.



“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, presided with a great sense of duty and dignity. May God grant her a peaceful rest,” Alan Kyerematen wrote on his page.



Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. The Royal Family in a Twitter post said the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral in the afternoon."



She was UK’s longest serving monarch having reigned for 70 years. Following her demise, her eldest son King Charles III is now UK’s new monarch.



Tributes have also been pouring in from world leaders. President Akufo-Addo described her as “the rock that kept the organization [Commonwealth of Nations] sturdy and true to its positive beliefs”.

President Akufo-Addo in furtherance of mourning the Queen has directed that the country’s flag be flown at half-mast for the next 7 days, beginning today Friday, September 9, 2022.



DS/SARA