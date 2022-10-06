Alan Kyerematen must resign as minister to save NPP - Nana Boakye

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Tema West Constituency, Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has made a clarion call on Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen to resign his current portfolio and redirect his energies into fashioning a winsome campaign to become 2024 presidential candidate of the ruling party.

In a write-up, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye said such recalibration is urgently necessary because Mr. Kyerematen is needed to save the NPP.



“Our party is at the crossroads and we need a saviour. The times call for self-sacrifices and Alan Kyerematen must step up to the plate by resigning and taking up the rescue mission,” Nana Boakye wrote.



He added that “Alan Kyerematen is the party’s hope given the disenchantment that Ghanaians are openly demonstrating with some leaders of our party and other people viewed as leading candidates for the 2024 flagbearership of the NPP.”



Though Nana Boakye did not reference it, it is worth noting that his call is coming in the aftermath of the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the recent Global Citizens Festival in Accra.



The development has become a wake-up call for the NPP with many in the party warning that the boo is a demonstration of Ghanaians’ disenchantment with the current leadership of government including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is seen as a leading contender for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP.

In addition to Vice President Bawumia, other top names who have stated interest in contesting for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP are Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto are all campaigning.



Nana Boakye pointed out that these "wannabes" are all campaigning as Alan Kyerematen remains the gentleman.



“Alan has to know that in politics, mafia moves are the lifeblood; that is why even though the party leadership has prohibited campaigning, others are busily campaigning.”



Nana Boakye added that “we totally understand that Alan Kyerematen is a law abiding party man and will therefore insist on doing the right thing and that is why some of us feel strongly that the time has come for him to resign and take on the rescue project for our party.