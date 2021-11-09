Alan Kyerematen not fit to lead NPP in 2024 - Group

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

A pro-NPP group has torn through the reputation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, declaring him unfit to lead the NPP for the 2024 election.

The group by the name 'Save NPP Now' believes that Mr. Kyerematen does not have what it takes to lead the party to break the 8-year tradition.



It accused him of being behind the constant attitude of neglecting helpless soldiers and loyalists.



"Simply put, Alan Kyerematen loyalists who were tragically subjected to a series of horrific cruelty, hurt, and attacks from his opponents were never attended to by Alan Kyerematen in 2008," the group said in a statement.



Mr. Alan Kyeremanteng is facing a tough challenge from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries.



But even before the nomination could be opened, the group (Save NPP Now) wants Mr. Kyerematen of the race.

Read the full statement below



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 08/11/2021



STATEMENT: ALAN KEYEREMATEN NOT FIT TO LEAD NPP IN 2024



We at SAVE NPP NOW, a coalition of NPP members committed to the party's success, would want to state unequivocally that Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, if erroneously elected leader of the New Patriotic Party, would send the party into opposition in 2024.



This conviction is inspired by how Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has carried himself and related to the people who have suffered because of his 'dead' ambition to be the NPP's presidential candidate and his lackadaisical commitment to the party.

Alan Kyerematen is responsible for the constant attitude of neglecting helpless soldiers and loyalists. Simply put, Alan Kyerematen loyalists who were tragically subjected to a series of horrific cruelty, hurt, and attacks from his opponents were never attended to by Alan Kyerematen in 2008. Alan Kyerematen has abandoned victims who are nursing their severe emotional and physical scars since then. These victims, like Nana Kwame, are paying the price for supporting Alan Kyerematen. Nana Kwame's sustenance is still being provided for by a few friends and family. In life, and especially in politics, loyalty is a two-way street. But, according to Alan Kyerematen, this norm of loyalty exists outside of his works.



Significantly, Mr Boakye Agyarko had revealed Alan Kyerematen’s pattern of betraying the NPP whenever the NPP was in opposition. According to Mr. Agyarko, "Regarding the Supreme Court hearings, I'm astonished Alan keeps complaining about not being granted credentials. It is ironic that Alan, who was called and persuaded by Mr. Asare Bediako, NPP Chairman, Asokwa Constituency, to appear at least once at the Supreme Court after people saw his deafening silence and detachment from the petition, has made this an issue on his campaign."



Alan Kyerematen's deafening silence and detachment are instructive not only in relation to the NPP after each election but also to his followers who stood by him in each of the three elections he had contested and lost miserably. Alan Kyerematen considers party members who face the agony of supporting him against others to be the least of his concerns. He sees loyalists as 'farm implements,' as someone remarked. When harvest time arrives, he goes after them; after harvest, he abandons them. Such is the personality of the man vying to lead the NPP.



Alan Kyerematen is the worst of the worst. We're not talking about rocket science here. Alan Kyerematen has never invested in the personal development of any NPP member, let alone his supporters. Nobody in Ghana can brag about being assisted by Alan Kyerematen to enhance their well-being or personal development.



If there's one thing you can't take away from President Nana Akufo-Addo, it's his loyalty to the people who serve him. Whether you despise or admire him, President Akufo Addo will never desert his supporters. He cherishes relationships and exemplifies loyalty. Akufo-Addo has taught me that loyalty is not a one-way street, but rather a two-way street.

Mr. Kyerematen, after 'using and dumping' his followers, appoints his family and cronies to key governmental organizations. This is a phenomenon that his Executive Assistant, Nana Yaw Adutwum, has quickly picked up from his boss. During President Akufo Addo's first term, Nana Yaw Adutwum appointed his wife, Mrs. Annette Adutwum, as Director of Legal at NHIS through Dr. Samuel Annor, the then CEO and an ally of Mr. Kyerematen. Later, when the position of Board Secretary became available, her husband pressed for her appointment. She was also a member of the GIHOC Board of Directors. She is currently employed as the Director of Legal at NHIS, the Board Secretary at NHIS, and a member of the GIHOC. If this is not greed and cronyism, then tell me what this is?



Without a doubt, Alan Kyeremanten is his greatest weakness as a presidential candidate. Since 2007, he has failed to represent anyone but himself.



We are convinced that if elected, Alan Kyerematen will be the worst leader the party has ever produced and will damage the party's fortunes in 2024.



Those of us who have worked tirelessly for him in the past urge him to relinquish his Presidential ambitions or risk another humiliating defeat.



…SIGNED…

Baah Acheamfuor



Convenor, SAVE NPP NOW