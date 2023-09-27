Alan Kyerematen’s actions represent an endorsement of Mahama - NDC Communicator

Independent Presidential Hopeful, Alan Kyerematen

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Anim Piesie, has said the departure of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an endorsement of John Mahama’s presidential candidature.

The former trade minister and staunch member of the New Patriot Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, broke away from the party to run as an independent candidate in 2024.



Reacting to this development, Bernard Anim Piesie indicated that the departure of the former trade minister has given way for the flagbearer, John Mahama, to come back as president of the country.



He explains that Alan Kyeremten’s reason for breaking away has been what the former president has been highlighting.



“Alan's decision to break away from the NPP is for Ghana to change her ways of doing things. All that he mentioned as the reasons why he resigned are the same things Mahama said a long time ago.



“So, I am of the view that he has endorsed Mahama's candidature to come back and implement the things he's been saying,” he said.



The NDC communicator further stated that issues have been raised in political discourse, particularly regarding the management of Ghana's economy but the current government has not addressed them, thereby worsening the economic woes of the country.

“When we began complaining that Ken Ofori Ata is not a good finance minister, he is not helping the country and he does for loans and then they share among themselves.



“We spoke extensively on this and even Kwame Pianim joined in. That man does know how to manage our economy. We are living with the consequences today. Alan Kyerematen, who is a member of the economic team, told us yesterday that the finance minister is not adding to our economy,” he added.



