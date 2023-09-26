Alan Kyerematen’s exit could foster unity within NPP - Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, pollster

Prominent pollster Ben Ephson has expressed the view that Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the potential to encourage unity within the party.

Alan Kyerematen, the former Trade Minister, recently made the decision to leave the NPP, just a month after withdrawing from the party's presidential primaries, citing bias as the reason for his departure.



During a recent press conference held in Accra, Alan Kyerematen announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



His choice to go independent was based on his belief that the NPP, a party he had been associated with since 1992, no longer reflected the party's core values as he once knew them.



Speaking on the "Big Bulletin" program on AsaaseRadio, pollster Ben Ephson shared his perspective, "It could ginger people in the party to campaign more and vote to prove that nobody in the party can be bigger than the party."

Ben Ephson further elaborated on Kyerematen's political history, noting, "If you look at the history, Kyerematen has never contested any election before. Now, if you look at people who have hitherto been apathetic towards the NPP, they owe their loyalty to the party first before individuals."



He concluded by suggesting that Kyerematen's departure might have the unintended effect of fostering unity within the NPP as a means of reaffirming the principle that no individual should be considered larger than the party.



NAY/BOG