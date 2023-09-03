Alan Kyerematen should negotiate to be Bawumia’s running mate – Osei Nyarko

NPP presidential aspirant hopefuls, Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, has noted that Alan Kyerematen ought to have supported the idea of teaming up with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP's 2024 elections.

He asserted that it would be wise to designate the Vice President as the flagbearer and Mr. Kyerematen as his running mate.



Alan Kyerematen, in Kennedy Osei Nyarko's opinion, is eliminated from the race after placing third in the Super Delegates Conference since Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong would now be the focal point of attention.



"If I was to advise Mr. Alan Kyeremanten at this moment, I would have asked him to negotiate for the running mate slot to close any door of opportunity for any other candidate negotiating for same position," Kennedy Osei Nyarko wrote on his official Facebook wall.



“None of our aspirants has been a Vice President except Dr Bawumia so he needs to graduate while the others also become vice presidents have argued that the partnership will promote unity and give the NPP an advantage to win the 2024 general election."

Four presidential candidates successfully sailed through in the just-ended New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Conference to shortlist five flagbearer aspirants.



Although the Super Delegates Conference was expected to help select five candidates, two candidates have tied, requiring another process to decide the fifth candidate to make the final five.



The Vice President led with 68.15% of the total votes cast, followed by Kennedy Agyapong who polled 15.03% of the total votes cast.