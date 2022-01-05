Alan as 2024 candidate will keep NPP in opposition for 16 years - Prophet 99

Alan Kyerematen

General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer ministry, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, has warned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to elect Trades Minister Alan K. Kyeremanten as a presidential candidate.

A vote for the Trades Minister he indicated will send the NPP into opposition for 16 years.



The prophet who is popularly known as Prophet 99 said former President John Dramani Mahama will beat the NPP in the 2024 polls if they fail to obey the prophecy from God.



He asserted that Mr. Kyeremanten does not have what it takes to beat Mr. Mahama in an election.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Prophet 99 added that Dr. Bawumia has what it takes to beat Mr. Mahama and the NPP must obey the voice of God.

He further revealed that if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wins or former President Mahama wins, the presidency will remain in the Northern Region for 16 years.



Meanwhile, the victory of Bawumia he stated comes with some conditions.



The conditions he disclosed are that President Akufo-Addo must resign and hand over to Bawumia six months into the end of his term.



The second condition he revealed is for Dr. Bawumia to select former Chairman for the Pentecost Church, Ghana, Prof. Opoku Onyinah as running mate.