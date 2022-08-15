Alan camp flouts NPP’s code of ethics, what happens?

Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen is a lead contender for the NPP flagbearer race

The ruling New Patriotic has outlined for itself an odious task which has its success heavily hinged on internal peace and cohesion.

Even before the NPP would elect a new crop of National Executives on July 17, the party, through its then General Secretary, John Boadu, had outlined a code of conduct to guard internal activities ahead of its parliamentary and presidential primaries.



The party, hence, barred all of its members, including executives and support groups, from openly and covertly campaigning for, or endorsing a prospective candidate ahead of the official opening of nominations.



This, according to the party, is to forestall the menace of internal wrangling and factionalism which usually arise in the party during such processes.



“Members, supporters and sympathisers of the party at all levels shall not at any point initiate any gathering camouflaged as activities or meetings which has the tendency of promoting the interest of a prospective presidential or parliamentary candidate,” a portion of the code read.



Even though the code of conduct focused on executives of the party, the sanctions to be proffered against individuals and groups who violate the code stretches far.



“Sanctions shall be imposed on any member or supporter of the party, who fails, neglects or refuses to comply with the orders of the Code of Conduct. Possible sanctions include fines, suspension, expulsion from the party or disqualification from holding any office or position in the party for a stated period,” the code stated in part.



“For the avoidance of doubt, prospective presidential or parliamentary candidates shall be held responsible for the actions and inactions of any person or a group of persons identified as supporter(s) of a particular candidate which are in flagrant breach of the Code of Conduct if the prospective candidate is seen explicitly or implicitly lending support or condoning and not publicly denouncing the activities of any such person or group of persons,” the party leadership further stipulated.





The first test case for the code of conduct came some few days after a new national leadership of the NPP had been sworn into office.



The culprit was the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi. Chairman Wontumi in disregard of the ban endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the right presidential candidate.



The new General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, was quick to swing into action except that to the disappointment of some critics, Wontumi only received a scolding.



“The attention of National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to a video in circulation, in which Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party, openly endorsed one of the party's presidential hopefuls.



“The General Secretary subsequently extended an invitation to Mr. Antwi-Boasiako, and engaged him on the need for officers of the party at all levels, to desist from such conduct,” the party in a statement signed by its new General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua stated in a statement in which he reiterated to party members the existence of the code of conduct and its accompanying sanctions.



Not long after the Wontumi fiasco, reports of another looming breach of the party’s code of ethics was picked up.



Perhaps motivated by the Regional Chairman’s act, a group from the camp of the Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyerematen, announced their plans to embark on a campaign walk.





The group scheduled what they dubbed as the “Aduro Wo So” (it is your time) health walk to whip up support for Alan Kyerematen who is deemed one of the leading contenders for the flagbearer election of the NPP.



Sensing the gravity of the event, the national executives of the party attempted to get the organisers to halt the walk but failed.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, Justin Frimpong Kodua, a day before the event, indicated that he had called on the organisers to call it off.



According to the general secretary, the planned walk would contravene the code of ethics outlined ahead of the party’s opening of nominations for flagbearer election and campaigns.



He noted that the event must not happen in the interest of forging peace, cohesion and a level playing ground in the party ahead of its flagbearer contest and national election in 2024.



“I am asking that for the love and respect they have for me, and in the interest of the party, they call off the walk,” the General Secretary said.



The calls however fell on deaf ears as the pro-Alan group eventually held the walk in Kumasi on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The supporters, after the walk, held a rally where several statements were made, clearly endorsing the candidature of the trades minister.



As predicted by the leadership of the party, the fallout from the walk has been messy if not bad. Statements made by the party’s former parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye at the rally has erupted into a controversy.

His assertions that the nod be given to Mr Kyeremanten based on the NPP’s tradition, has been reported as tribalistic leading to unending banters between party supporters on social media.



On the possibility of flouting the party’s code of conduct, organisers of the health walk have been defending themselves against allegations of breach.



Benjamin Acheampong, one of the organisers, in an interview with Okay FM, sought to allude to a loophole in the party’s code of conduct.



According to him, the code of conduct mentions prospective candidates which he interpreted as persons who have explicitly confirmed their intent to contest the party’s flagbearership.



Although glaring, Mr Kyeremanten who has been a serial contender for the NPP flagbearership is yet to declare his 2024 bid.



This, according to Benjamin Acheampong, recuses the trade and industry minister of any liability for their actions.



He stated that the likes of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie-Akoto; former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong and MP for Essikadon-Ketan, Joe Ghartey are the prospective candidates since they are the ones who have openly declared their ambitions.

The attempt to justify the possible breach of the party’s code of ethics has been as strong as the will the pro-Alan camp utilised in going ahead with the walk despite the caution by the national executives.



More clear is the resulting rancour the walk has brought into the ruling New Patriotic Party which has set an agenda to “Break the 8” year political cycle of power between the party and the NDC.



So what next for the NPP and its leadership? How will the NPP manage this situation to avoid a recurrence of the 2016 ‘explosion’?



