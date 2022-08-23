Alan destined to lead NPP after shaking Eastern Region - Nana Boakye

Dennis Amfo-Sefah

Immediate past Chairman of the Tema West Constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has pointed out that the effect that Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen had in the Eastern region while visiting over the weekend adds to proof that the man is wanted by the NPP as its next flagbearer.

In a write-up following Mr. Kyerematen’s visit on Saturday, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said that Eastern Region’s response to Alan which follows closely on the heels of the recent response in the Ashanti Region speaks volumes.



“On his way to attend the fund-raising ceremony for the Nifahene of New Juaben Traditional area, Mr. Alan Kyeremnten was loved on by everybody who encountered his convoy.



“And then, when he got to the program venue itself, he was mobbed.



Given that the Eastern Region is our second most important stronghold, does anybody need to be told that indeed the grassroots want Alan as our next leader?” Nana Boakye asked rhetorically.



On Saturday, August 20th 2022, Mr. Kyerematen was the Special Guest of Honour at the Fund-Raising ceremony for the building of a new Palace for Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II, Effiduasehene of Effiduase in the Eastern Region.

Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II, who doubles as the Nifahene of New Juaben Traditional Council welcomed Mr. Kyerematen warmly and expressed his appreciation for him honouring his invitation to the ceremony.



The ceremony had been chaired by Hon. Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister. But the praise and catcalls that Mr. Kyerematen got from NPP enthusiasts at the ceremony was overwhelming.



Mr. Kyerematen would later address the crowd and announce his donation of one hundred (100) bags of cement towards the project by the Effiduasehene to build a new palace for the traditional area. Mr. Kyerematen would donate an undisclosed amount of money towards the project as well.



“This show of love in the Eastern Region is coming just about a week after another massive show of love in the Ashanti Region in the form of the ‘Aduro Woso’ health walk.



“Given that the Ashanti and Eastern regions are the two most important strongholds of the NPP, it is clear that the people want Alan to lead them as the next leader of our party,” he wrote