Alan has been stabbed in the back – NPP founding member

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the NPP has stabbed Alan in the back

A leading, senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has described how the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has been treated by their party as a stab in the back.

Reacting to the withdrawal of Alan as a candidate in the NPP flagbearer race, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said that it is rather the NPP that has failed the candidate.



He also said that, in his estimation, Alan Kyerematen is the most qualified candidate for the position.



“The sad thing is that Alan, to me, has been stabbed in the back by the NPP, and that is very sad. Because when I look at those who want to be president at the moment, he’s the only one who stands tall at the moment. He’s the only one I can say has got democratic credentials,” he said in an interview with TV3 NewDay and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also said that if the former minister considers running as an independent candidate, he could gain a lot of support.



“He’s the only one I believe strongly a lot of people, if he intends running as an independent candidate, will definitely like to try,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen’s exit from the race brings to four, the number of candidates who will contest in the November 4, 2023, delegates congress to elect a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it prepares for the general elections of 2024.



