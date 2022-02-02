Alan has not been informed Krapa will succeed him, it’s a plot to unsettle him – Sources

Herbert Krapa reportedly earmarked for substantive ministerial position at the trade ministry

Sources (names withheld) within the Presidency and the Ministry of Trade have said no decision has been taken yet for Deputy Trade Minister Herbert Krapah to take over from his boss Alan Kyerematen.

As far as the sources are concerned, no such decision has been communicated to Mr. Kyerematen.



Earlier reports indicated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who has asked presidential aspirants holding ministerial positions to step down by June 2022.



Herbert Krapa has been reportedly earmarked for the substantive ministerial position at the trade ministry.



But the sources said the claim was not only born out of ignorance, it was also created to undermine or unsettle the political trajectory of the trade Minister.



“No such decision has been taken or communicated to the Trade Minister. Who issued that directive? Even if a directive like that is to come it cannot be sent to Herbert Krapa or any of the deputies.

“These are orchestrated ideas to raise tempers within the party “, a source said on Wednesday, February 2.



He added, “The president has not earmarked Hebert Krapa to take over from Alan, not today, not tomorrow. Who in his normal senses will make such directive at this time of the year? I am sure it is to test the water but it won’t fly”.



Hon Alan Kyerematen has been heavily tipped to take over the Party’s Presidential Candidature ahead of the expected winner takes all internal Party Election.



President Akufo-Addo last year warned ministers in his government aspiring to succeed him to “focus on the job“ or “quit now to pursue” their “presidential ambitions”.



There is growing anxiety within the government and the ruling party over the campaign activities of a small number of government ministers who are aspiring to get the nod to become the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate for 2024, even though the election is still three years away.

President Akufo-Addo reminded aspirants in his government that not even the 17 NPP candidates who contested for the 2008 presidential slot, including 13 who were members of the government in 2005, were seen to be campaigning actively in the first year of the second government led by John Agyekum Kufuor.



He subsequently asked members of the NPP to be disciplined because Ghanaians are watching how the governing party will conduct itself.



He said this at Juaben in the Ashanti Region when he commissioned the NPP’s constituency office complex, where he called on inhabitants to support whoever he nominates as the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.



“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want.

“The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office. All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves.



“Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly. No party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organizing constituency, and national delegates conferences.



“We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am therefore appealing to you all to be disciplined especially as it is happening in our stronghold,” he said.



He added “I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around,” the President said this at Juaben in the Ashanti Region when he commissioned the party’s constituency office complex on Saturday.