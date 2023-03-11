3
Menu
News

Alan is a disgrace to Ghana – Political Scientist

Alan Kyerematengn 1d1f Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Former Minister for Trade and Industry

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Owusu Ansah, a political analyst, has taken Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to the cleaners describing him as a failure.

He said the former trade and industry minister failed woefully at the ministry and has no track record.

Because of this, he opined that the former minister does not have what it takes to be a president.

In mincing no words, he said the former minister had the opportunity to serve but could not even do anything. To date, the Komenda Sugar Factory has not seen the light of day.

He said "the one district one factory initiative was a laudable idea, and I expected them to have executed it well, but what do we see? Alan Kyerematen went there and messed things up. Alan is a disgrace to Ghana. He went to the ministry and messed things up. What is the state of the sugar factory now?”

On the current economic crisis, he said the NPP has an opportunity to turn things around.

But they have decided to mess things around, he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military