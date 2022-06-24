Alan is a nice gentleman but I don't see him as a leader – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen should have by now dissociated himself from the Akufo-Addo led-government.

According to him, the Trade Minister seeing the many alleged corrupt practices the government is saddled with should have resigned.



“Alan is a nice gentleman but in politics, you don’t use nice gentleman to do politics. You will need people who are strong, people who can say this is it, I stand by it.



“We have had a series of corruption cases in the government in which Alan is a member. If Alan had resigned, I would have followed him anywhere, he did not have the courage to do so and as such, I don’t see him as a leader,” Mr Tamakloe told TV3.

He, however, disclosed that the governing party will make things tough for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to achieve his dream of becoming President of the nation.



“I did an interview with a foreign magazine, I will find out if I still have it, I will share with you, where I made plain that by the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power.



“Bawumia is a fine gentleman, if Bawumia would have had that independent mind and strength and not just always praise what the president has done or has not done, I would have looked at him differently, I know Bawumia very well.”