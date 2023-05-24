Alan is more competent than Bawumia – Dr Anane clarifies competence over ‘aduru me so’ statement

Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Richard Winfred Anane, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr. Richard Winfred Anane, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clarified his advice to the delegate of his party to choose competence over “aduru me so”, which loosely translates as 'it is my turn'.

In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Anane, a former minister of health under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government, said that his comment was truncated for political purposes.



He explained that his comment was to urge the campaign team of NPP presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen to focus on his abilities and not the fact that it is his turn to lead the party – “aduru ne so”.



He added that, for him, Alan is more competent than any of the contenders for the NPP flagbearership position including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I strongly believe, and I have stated on countless occasions, that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the most competent person in the NPP presidential race. In fact, far more competent than his main opponent, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I also have no problem with Alan’s team campaigning with the famous “aduru wo so” slogan. I, however, stand by my opinion that, if a campaign team has such a competent candidate like Alan Kyerematen, his team must major most on his competence which is never in doubt,” he said.



“Being a proud founding member of the NPP I could not, by any stretch of the imagination, be against an ‘aduru me so’ campaign for Alan Kyerematen, especially when I myself I am an integral part of the very history of the New Patriotic Party,” Dr Anane, a former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, added.

