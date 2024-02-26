Alan is the next president of Ghana - Market preacher shares prophecy

The market preacher at Tema Community 1, Bright Kuduabor

A preacher at the Tema Community 1 Market has said that Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, will win the 2024 presidential election.

The preacher claimed that God revealed to him that Alan John Kojo Kyerematen, popularly known as Alan Cash, was the chosen one to lead Ghana to prosperity and peace.



In a video shared on X by GHOne TV, the preacher, whose name was given as Bright Kuduabor, said that without Alan Cash, there would be no Ghana and that his prophecy is final and irrevocable.



“I am a prophet and God told me that he is going to be the president of Ghana. Alan is the next president of Ghana, I the prophet says and what I have said is final.



"What we have tied on earth is tied in heaven and God said Alan Cash is the only one who will change Ghana to make it a better place. No Alan, No Ghana,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change, has been touring the Tema Community 1 Market as part of his nationwide campaign tours to garner votes ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Alan, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, intends to run as an independent presidential candidate in the December 2024 polls.

NW/AE