Alan is who Ghanaians are waiting for to lead the country – Amewu

NPP flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Former Volta Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the current Minister for Raliways Development, John Peter Amewu has given the strongest of indications that Mr. Alan Kyerematen is the only person in the party, Ghanaians are waiting to vote for.

Speaking at a gathering of NPP delegates and functionaries in Ho, Mr Amewu made the case that he supported President Akufo-Addo in the past because he was of the view that Ghanaians were waiting to vote for him.



It is against the same principle coupled with the fact that Mr. Kyerematen is the most qualified amongst the lot who have picked nomination forms to win power for the NPP and also lead the country well.



He admonished the teeming delegates that had gathere, to vote massively for Mr. Kyerematen in the upcoming flagbearership elections slated for the 4th of November, 2023.

The delegates that were gathered at the meeting received the news from the minister with great enthusiasm and vowed to ensure that Alan gets not less than 90% in the Volta region.



The delegates aver that they have since 2007 stood by Alan and this is not the time they were going to turn their back on him.