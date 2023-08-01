Alan must speak to Kennedy Agyapong to step down if he wants to win – Political Analyst

Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong

Political analyst William Owusu Ansah has urged Alan Kyerematen to do everything possible to prevent Kennedy Agyapong from influencing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

According to the analyst, Kennedy Agyapong’s presence in the presidential primary could hurt his chances.



Ansah stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the presidential primary will be vigorously contested.



However, if Kennedy Agyapong remains in the race, the vice president may be able to carry the day.

“Alan Kyerematen should go to any length to stop Kennedy Agyapong.” That makes things easy for him. However, he is unable to communicate with Kennedy Agyapong, and the contest will be decided by him, Kennedy and Bawunia, with the Vice President being elected as the presidential candidate.”



He concluded that the individual elected would determine whether or not the NPP would break the eight-year jinx.



He said if they do not elect a candidate who is popular among the people, they will find it difficult to win the 2024 presidential election.