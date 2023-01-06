Alan needs time for NPP flagbearer ambition – Political lecturer

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen

A political science lecturer at the University of Professional Studies – Accra (UPSA), Nii Amartei Amartey says the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen needs time to embark on his ambition of becoming President of Ghana.

His comments come on the back of the Minister of Trade and Industry tendering in his resignation to the Presidency.



Sources close to the Minister said he tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.



It is believed the decision by Mr. Kyerematen is to allow him to focus on his presidential ambition.



Commenting on the development on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Mr. Amartei Amartey indicated that the former Trade Minister has a presidential ambition and hence needs time to catch up with his opponents.



“It is something to be expected for him to have some space in terms of time and any other things so he can continue to achieve what he personally wants to achieve for himself.

“He might have gauged the atmosphere and perhaps might have concluded that he might not have done enough. So let me resign and then go into serious work so as to help me achieve the presidential ambition that I have decided on,” Mr. Amartey opined.



He continued: “Besides, he is also going to compete with some persons among whom have the Vice President. The Vice President perhaps has more visibility than him as Minister. So definitely he might have realized that there is more to be done if he has to succeed in his journey of becoming the President of Ghana.”



Popularly known as “Alan Cash”, Mr Kyerematen first attempted to lead the New Patriotic Party as its flagbearer in 2007 however he failed as Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged as the winner.



He made other attempts at the Flagbearership position in 2010 and 2014 but he placed second to Nana Akufo Addo.