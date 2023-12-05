Alan now lighter; finer after liberating himself from NPP – Bawah Mogtari

Leader of Movement For Change, Alan Kyerematen

Aid to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has expressed her admiration for the leader of the Movement For Change, Alan Kyerematen whom she describes as appearing smarter and lighter after exiting the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Julius Caesar Anadem, host of the Ultimate FM Breakfast Show, Bawah Mogtari intimated that the leader of the Movement for Change appeared to have been liberated from a debilitating burden after he decided to resign from the party.



“If there was anything I observed about Alan in Kumasi, he is lighter. I didn’t even know he was this nimble-footed. He looks much much lighter. There must have been some very, very heavy doses when he served under President Akufo-Addo," she observed.



Flanked by thousands matching under his Butterfly emblem; Alan Kyerematen stormed Kumasi over the weekend with his yellow revolution Afafranto walk.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari described the movement as decorous and a refreshing addition to Ghana’s democracy.

“It is very refreshing that we don’t have a politician shouting and screaming invectives at anybody. He speaks about industrialization, his agenda, and the need for a movement for change. One that will be largely powered by the GenZs.”



“Alan Kyerematen is a fine gentleman, cast in the mode of President Kuffour. He is very dignified, very gracious, and a man with no known missteps except for his challenges within his own party,” she described.



The lawyer and former deputy transport minister took it hard at the NPP for conspiring to use monetary inducements to hound Mr. Alan Kyerematen, asking the party to demonstrate maturity exemplified by developed democracies across the world.