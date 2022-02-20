Alan reportedly buys nomination forms for all NPP aspiring polling station executives

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

Potential New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate Mr Alan Kyerematen has reportedly paid for nomination forms for all aspiring polling station executives across the country.

The Trade and Industry Minister is reported to have funded the entire nomination forms in all 275 constituencies to facilitate the ongoing polling station level election process within the elephant family.



To lessen the burden on the grassroots leaders, the party stalwart sent out moneys to the various constituencies to cover the cost which otherwise would have been borne by the very grassroots members of the party.



In the case of orphan constituencies Mr Alan Kyerematen paid for both the nomination forms and the cost of the passport pictures of the aspiring polling station executives.

This gesture forms part of longstanding efforts by Mr Kyerematen to support polling station executives as he is noted to place much emphasis on the well-being of the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party.



Some pundits tipped him to replace Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo as the next Presidential candidate of NPP heading into the 2024 General Election as he is widely respected as an honest and credible politician.