Alan resignation: Have no doubts, stay focused; we're breaking the 8 – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has encouraged his supporters to stay focused and not get distracted by the resignation of presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Kyerematen is pursuing a solo aspiration.



Addressing party supporters in the Eastern Region, as part of his monitoring tour of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, Dr Bawumia said the party will surely break the 8.



"Don’t have any doubts in your mind, we will have to work hard but it is possible to break the eight", he said.

"We are going to break the eight and I will need more of your efforts".



"Let us keep focus as a party, don’t be distracted by events, and stay focused on the main task which is breaking the eight".



"Let nobody distract you, we are going to win just focus on breaking the eight in 2024", Dr Bawumia said.