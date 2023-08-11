Alan’s 10 points agenda to transform and modernise the NPP

New Patriotic Party flagebearer hopful, Alan Kyerematen

New Patriotic Party flagebearer hopful, Alan Kyerematen, has reportedly unveiled his plan to transform the party by the year, 2030.

According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, the plan which is dubbed “Transformation and Modernization of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – Agenga 2030,” is made of 10 key points.



The report indicated that the plan was released on Friday, August 11, 2023, at it aims to make the NPP a more vibrant, effective, and inclusive political party.



The plan basically focuses on expanding the membership of the NPP and making the party financially stable by establishing businesses that would be run by the party.



It would also ensure that the party’s executives at the grassroots are well catered for by providing them with salaries and insurance for their services.



It would also focus on strengthening the party’s offices.

Below are the 10 pillars of Alan’s plan to transform the NPP below:



1. Aggressively expanding the membership base of the Party, focusing particularly on the Youth and Women, and introducing a Membership Reward Scheme to incentivize Party members.



2. Enhancing the financial strength of the Party by establishing commercially viable medium and large-scale Party-owned business enterprises, and other investment activities.



3. Promoting the welfare of Party Executives and other officials of the Party at all levels of the Party structure, including but not limited to the payment of salaries/allowances, and the establishment of a Pension Scheme for Party officials.



4. Strengthening the management, organizational and operational efficiency of the Party’s Field Executives and Administrative staff.

5. Building the Policy research and analytical capacity of the Party.



6. Integrating more fully the Party’s External Branches into the activities of the Party, as well as identifying talents to fill executive positions in government.



7. Strengthening Government-Party relations and interactions by institutionalizing regular consultations on matters related to government and party administration.



8. Reviewing the Party’s Constitution and other legal instruments to respond to and reflect current political dynamics.



9. Establishing strategic partnerships between the Party and relevant local and international institutions and organisations, including political affiliations.

10. Modernizing Party infrastructure and other facilities of the Party across the country.



