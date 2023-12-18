Alan’s Movement for Change shakes Gusheigu

Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Latif

Source: King Saha Abdullah, Contributor

A former active youth activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Latif alias AMBA has declared his intention to contest the Gusheigu constituency Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Movement for Change, formed by former Trade Minister, Messrs. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.

The political strategize, contractor, and businessman, whose poster has gone viral in the social media space is determined to oust the incumbent first-term



Member of Parliament for Gusheigu, Hon. Alhassan Tampuli, at the 2024 polls.



Alhaji Latif in an interview clarified that he believed in the Movement for Change political agenda and is convinced that the electorate in Gusheigu constituency will vote for him and Messrs. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.



He served notice to crush anybody or group of individuals who might attempt to prevent him from advancing his parliamentary ambition.



He called on all disillusioned supporters of the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and floating voters in the Gusheigu constituency to rally behind him.

Movement for Change formation



In September 2023, former Trade Minister, Messrs. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten announced the launch of the new political movement to contest the 2024 Presidential election.



The former NPP Presidential hopeful believes the Movement for Change is a viable alternative to the NPP and NDC duopoly in Ghana’s political space.



As an independent political group, it is not clear, that the leadership will field Parliamentary candidates in all 275 constituencies, but some individuals have already shown interest in the Parliamentary race on the ticket of the Movement for Change.