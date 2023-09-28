Alan’s Resignation: Real men don’t quit, they man up – Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has chided former Trades Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for his decision to exit the New Patriotic Party.

Alan Kyeremanten announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on September 25, 2023.



The decision, according to him, is because his services are not needed by the political party.



“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” he said in his speech.”

But reacting to the move by Alan Kyerematen, Bryan Acheampong chronicled his political journey and the tribulations he had to go through until he won.



He indicated that as a man, it is better to try several times until you win than to just give up.



His post which has since gone viral on social media read “