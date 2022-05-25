Alan's camp wins NPP UK branch executive elections

Alan Kyeremanten

As Akufo-Addo-Bawumia's administration gets more unpopular among Ghanaians, members of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana and abroad are thinking about how to save the Osono party and strengthen it for the next electoral campaigns.

This can be seen in how the Alan Kyeremanten camp of the NPP swept the Executive positions of the party during the United Kingdom (UK) Branch elections held on Sunday, 22nd May, 2022.



Speaking to Issahaku Kotomah who was present in London, he confirmed that Alan affiliates won 7 out of the 10 positions contested.



"Unfortunately, my good old friend, Andrews Osei Owusu lost the chairmanship, but, all the members of the aspiring chairman won their respective positions," he revealed.



At the end of the contest, Mr Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa Kay) and Alex Mensah emerged as Chairman and First Vice Chairman respectively.

Other elected executives are Ibrahim Abdul Mumumi (2nd Vice-Chairman), Otuo Acheampong (Branch Secretary), Charles Asmah (Treasurer) and Patricia Achiaa Boakye (Women Organiser).



The rest are Richmond Kwame Boateng (Branch Organiser), Ike Prince Asante (Youth Organiser) and Issah Ayumah (Nasara Coordinator).



The Alan camp is confident that their men are capable of uniting and rebuilding the great Osono party to break the 8.