Alan’s credibility and competence will make it easy to break the 8 – Catherine Afeku

Former Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku has said Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen stands tall among the ten Presidential candidate aspirants who are seeking to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

According to her, the New Patriotic (NPP) flagbearer aspirant is competent and credible enough to lead the country.



“Alan is the most marketable; credible and has served long in the party and he is competent,” Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku insisted



Speaking at a Delegates Durbar where at the Baptist University College campus at Abukwa in the Ashanti Region, she stressed “This is not because I am a spokesperson for him, but the formula is clear, he is an Asante, he is a long-serving member of the party. He has the competence so presenting him will make our work easy”

Listing some achievements of Alan, Catherine Afeku said, she mentioned AfCFTA, the automobile industry, 1D1F, the garment industry, and the one who led COSMOS energy into the country.



"Delegates have assured us that they are going to vote for him because it is only right to reward someone who has stayed with the cause”. She added